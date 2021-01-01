About this product
The Goji Berry Super Fruit has been consumed by health enthusiasts for thousands of years. Organic Goji berry fruit pulp is used to create these vivid, beautifully iridescent cones. Naturally slow burning, with a slight and pleasant sweetness, reminiscent of summer days strolling through Lhasa, the capital. Celebrate the good life with Goji berry rolling cones by CaliGreenGold!
PACK CONTENTS
9 Organic Goji pre rolled Berry Rolling Cones (Naturally Orange)
CaliGreenGold Bamboo Packing Stick
2-Way Humidity Exchange Pack
Tube
Cork Cap
*This product does not contain any herbs*
About this brand
CaliGreenGold
Our products feature the finest flower hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji Berry, Smokable $100 USD Currency, and Hemp. We produce Pre-Rolls, Blunts, & Cannagars in a wide variety of strains from classics to exotics; infused with our Live Resin, THCa Diamonds & Crumble.