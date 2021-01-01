The Goji Berry Super Fruit has been consumed by health enthusiasts for thousands of years. Organic Goji berry fruit pulp is used to create these vivid, beautifully iridescent cones. Naturally slow burning, with a slight and pleasant sweetness, reminiscent of summer days strolling through Lhasa, the capital. Celebrate the good life with Goji berry rolling cones by CaliGreenGold!



PACK CONTENTS

9 Organic Goji pre rolled Berry Rolling Cones (Naturally Orange)

CaliGreenGold Bamboo Packing Stick

2-Way Humidity Exchange Pack

Tube

Cork Cap



Follow us and share on Instagram to be featured on our story!

@CaliGreenGold

@CaliGreenGoldExotics

@CaliGreenGoldLifestyle



*This product does not contain any herbs*