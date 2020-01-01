 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Todos quieren CALIBUENO!

About CALIBUENO

We are a Latinx cannabis Microbusiness operating in the Jingletown neighborhood of Oakland, CA. Consumer safety and equity is of the utmost importance at Calibueno. We are making quality cannabis accessible to our diverse communities to heal our collective body and spirit. You can find CALIBUENO packaged flower in dispensaries accross Norther CA. In addition you can check out www.calibuenodelivery.com if you are intersested in placing an order directly from us. Our Sungrown flower is sources directly from small craft farmers in Northern, CA. We are always looking for new retailers to work with and build long term relationships with. If you are a licensed CA retailer drop us a note and let us know how we can be of help. Or, if you know of a retailer that you believe should support CALIBUENO drop us a note with the dispensary name and we will reach out to see how we can bring our products to communuity.

Available in

United States, California