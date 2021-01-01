About this product

Thin, lightweight, and powerful, the KandyPens RUBI vaporizer offers vapor quality, stealthiness, and convenience worlds ahead of other pod-based vapes--and all at an affordable price. At just 4" inches tall with a feather-light build, the RUBI is pocket-friendly yet uber powerful. OCELL Ceramic Coil Technology extracts full-flavored clouds from your favorite oils while maintaining smoothness & potency. A temperature regulated battery maintains the ideal temperature for oil vaporization, while an air-activated heating system does away with the usual power button for a more seamless user experience. Just inhale and the RUBI vape does the rest.



At just four inches in length, the KandyPens RUBI is one of the most discreet vapes on the market. Its rounded edges and minuscule size make it a pleasure to hold. The buttonless design and simple illuminated logo offer a minimalistic refinement that is the perfect accouterment for any occasion. To use the KandyPens RUBI, start by removing the leak-proof plug on the refillable 1ML oil pod. Then simply fill with your desired CBD oils, e-liquid etc., insert the plug, and shake to prime. Then slide the oil pod back into the KandyPens RUBI and let the auto-draw functionality do the work for you!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Oils & E-Liquids 💧

KandyPens RUBI Oil Vaporizer Pen

Ceramic Coil with Japanese Cotton

Refillable 1ML Oil Cartridge Pod

Air Activated Auto Draw

Temperature Regulated

Compact & Discreet

4" inces Tall

Handmade

280mAh Battery

8 Second Auto-Shutoff

Leak-Proof with No Spit-Back

Universal Micro-USB Charging

Developed & Designed in the USA

Lifetime Warranty (Battery)