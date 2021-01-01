About this product
The Boundless CFC LITE is a compact dry herb vaporizer that combines reliable functionality with an astonishingly affordable price. The successor of the Boundless CFC 2.0, the LITE vaporizer features a replaceable battery equipped with three temperature settings optimized for creating large & robust clouds. A curved body stands upright on its own for easy loading and a ceramic oven provides maximum flavor from your herbs. Measuring in just under 4” inches tall, the compact and sleek design of the CFC LITE make it a great choice for vaping on-the-go.
Despite its compact & portable stature, the Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer is equipped with a full-sized ceramic oven that will fit up to .4 grams of material at a time. The inert nature of ceramic provides maximum flavor profiles from your dry herbs at any of the preset temperature settings. Conduction heating has this vape ready to rip in under 30 seconds while haptic feedback technology will vibrate to let you know when it has reached your preferred temperature. The CFC LITE Vaporizer will provide the same high quality vapor production & functionality you’d expect from a larger, more expensive vaporizer without sacrificing portability.
The Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer boasts a swappable 18350 battery that allows you to stock up on spares so you never run out of juice. The battery itself is a powerful 800mAh, with variable voltage settings that allow you to change between 3 preset temperature settings fine-tuned for dry herb vaporization. Those who prefer maximum flavors should enjoy the lowest temperature setting at 385°F, while those who like thicker vapor and larger clouds should experiment with the medium temperature setting of 403°F, or the highest temp at 421°F. Reach unlimited heights wherever life may take you with the compact and pocket-friendly Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer
3x Optimized Temp Settings
30 Second Heat-Up Time
Less than 4” inches Tall
Conduction Heating
Haptic Feedback
800mAh Power
Easy Loading
Stands Upright
Variable Voltage
Fully Ceramic Oven
0.4g Chamber Capacity
Swappable 18350 Battery
Cleaning Brush & Stirring Tool
3 Year Warranty (90 Days for Battery)
Box Includes:
1 x Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer
5 x Mouthpiece Screens
5 x Chamber Screens
1 x 18350 Battery
1 x Stir Tool
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x Detailed User Manual
1 x Micro-USB Charging Cable
About this brand
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
