About this product
This Triple Recycler Bong was built for refined diffusion and eye-catching style, equipped with three separate floating recycler chambers located above a half fab egg base. The base houses a color-accented inline perc that uses slits in the glass to diffuse your smoke through water and provide epic filtration right from the start. As you continue to inhale, your smoke will travel through 3 snaking recycler arms on its path upwards, extending the airpath and allowing maximum time for cooling. Another set of 3 snaking recycler arms work in harmony to guide excess water from the recycler chambers back into the fab egg base while the bent neck works as an effective splash guard to prevent water from reaching the mouthpiece. All 6 recycler arms paired with the matching aesthetic of the reinforced downstream create an appealing illusion like no other water pipe on the market.
The movement of your smoke between all three sections of the CaliConnected Triple Recycler Bong results in ultra smooth hits every draw. Each of these thick glass bongs are made from clear borosilicate glass so you never miss any of the action and include a 14mm glass bowl piece for your dry herbs. This scientific glass recycler is finished in your choice of color accents around the base, flared mouthpiece, reinforced downstem, and the 14mm funnel bowl piece. While similarly designed water pipes can be outrageously expensive, we’ve kept the Triple Fab Egg Recycler Bong at an affordable price that fits within any stoner’s budget!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
CaliConnected Triple Recycler Bong
Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass
3 Floating Recycler Chambers
6 Snaking Recycler Arms
Bent Neck Mouthpiece
Reinforced 90° Joint
Inline Percolator
10” inches Tall
Flared Base
Bent Neck
Thick Glass
Fab Egg Body
Fixed Downstem
Extreme Filtration
14mm Female Joint
14mm Funnel Bowl Piece
Choice of Colored Accents
Clear Scientific Glass Bong
The movement of your smoke between all three sections of the CaliConnected Triple Recycler Bong results in ultra smooth hits every draw. Each of these thick glass bongs are made from clear borosilicate glass so you never miss any of the action and include a 14mm glass bowl piece for your dry herbs. This scientific glass recycler is finished in your choice of color accents around the base, flared mouthpiece, reinforced downstem, and the 14mm funnel bowl piece. While similarly designed water pipes can be outrageously expensive, we’ve kept the Triple Fab Egg Recycler Bong at an affordable price that fits within any stoner’s budget!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
CaliConnected Triple Recycler Bong
Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass
3 Floating Recycler Chambers
6 Snaking Recycler Arms
Bent Neck Mouthpiece
Reinforced 90° Joint
Inline Percolator
10” inches Tall
Flared Base
Bent Neck
Thick Glass
Fab Egg Body
Fixed Downstem
Extreme Filtration
14mm Female Joint
14mm Funnel Bowl Piece
Choice of Colored Accents
Clear Scientific Glass Bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.