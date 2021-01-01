CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected Unisex Black Hoodie
About this product
Crafted for comfort, this light weight sweatshirt is perfect for relaxing indoors or keeping warm outside. The CaliConnected Black Hoodie features a sewn in label & CaliConnected logo embossed proudly on the front above the pocket. Once on, it’ll be near impossible to take off.
Get Connected:
CaliConnected Black Hoodie
50% Cotton; 50% Polyester
Classic Fit
Medium Fabric
Sewn in Label
Runs True to Size
Unisex Hoodie
Made in the USA
** Most apparel products are printed on-demand and may result in slower than usual shipping speeds. Not eligible for express shipping
Get Connected:
CaliConnected Black Hoodie
50% Cotton; 50% Polyester
Classic Fit
Medium Fabric
Sewn in Label
Runs True to Size
Unisex Hoodie
Made in the USA
** Most apparel products are printed on-demand and may result in slower than usual shipping speeds. Not eligible for express shipping
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!