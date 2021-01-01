About this product
As sweet as the fruit it represents, the Pineapple Steamroller Pipe will instantly transform any smoke spot into a tropical paradise. This portable steamroller-style hand pipe measures a compact 4.5” inches in length and was built to deliver bold, refreshing hits from both the comfort of your living room and while on the move. The CaliConnected Glass Pineapple Pipe is handmade from thick borosilicate glass with yellow and green colors that look just like the real thing. The outside of the hand pipe has a textured finish to simulate a pineapple’s skin and provide an excellent grip, while the green crown on the top features highly detailed glass leaves and doubles as the mouthpiece!
The Glass Pineapple Steamroller Pipe is equipped with a deep citrus bowl for hearty bowl packs of your dry herbs (preferably Pineapple Kush). As you light your herbs on top while simultaneously drawing from the straw-style mouthpiece, the dense glass pineapple chamber offers plenty of space to build big hits. When you’re ready to enjoy, simply release your finger from the steamroller style air carb on the bottom of the pineapple (located front & center when holding upright). The straw-style mouthpiece makes this piece easy to rip, and the air carb hole on the base is flat so your Pineapple can stand upright between uses! Add the Glass Pineapple Steamroller Pipe to your fruit bowl today for a fraction of the price of other heady glass hand pipes, exclusively from the best online headshop!
Get Connected
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Glass Pineapple Steamroller Pipe
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Realistic Pineapple Accents
Straw-Style Mouthpiece
Highly Detailed Artwork
Worked Glass Leaves
Textured Exterior
4.5” inches Tall
2” inches Wide
Ergonomic Grip
Deep Flower Bowl
Thick Colored Glass
Front & Center Air Carb
Flat Base Stands Upright
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Pineapple Themed Hand Pipe
The Glass Pineapple Steamroller Pipe is equipped with a deep citrus bowl for hearty bowl packs of your dry herbs (preferably Pineapple Kush). As you light your herbs on top while simultaneously drawing from the straw-style mouthpiece, the dense glass pineapple chamber offers plenty of space to build big hits. When you’re ready to enjoy, simply release your finger from the steamroller style air carb on the bottom of the pineapple (located front & center when holding upright). The straw-style mouthpiece makes this piece easy to rip, and the air carb hole on the base is flat so your Pineapple can stand upright between uses! Add the Glass Pineapple Steamroller Pipe to your fruit bowl today for a fraction of the price of other heady glass hand pipes, exclusively from the best online headshop!
Get Connected
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Glass Pineapple Steamroller Pipe
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Realistic Pineapple Accents
Straw-Style Mouthpiece
Highly Detailed Artwork
Worked Glass Leaves
Textured Exterior
4.5” inches Tall
2” inches Wide
Ergonomic Grip
Deep Flower Bowl
Thick Colored Glass
Front & Center Air Carb
Flat Base Stands Upright
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Pineapple Themed Hand Pipe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.