Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CaliConnected Online Headshop

CaliConnected Online Headshop

CaliConnected Women's White Slim Fit Racerback Tank

About this product

Stay Connected with styles inspired direct from Cali. The high quality print of this slim fit tank-top combined with the clean CaliConnected logo will undoubtebly turn heads. And bystanders won't be disappointed - the stylish racerback cut looks good on any woman's shoulders.

Get Connected:

CaliConnected Women's White Tank Top
60% Soft Cotton, 40% Polyester
Black CaliConnected Logo
Extra Light Fabric
Tear Away Label
True to Size
Slim Fit
Racerback Style
Made in the USA

** Most apparel products are printed on-demand and may result in slower than usual shipping speeds. Not eligible for express shipping.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!