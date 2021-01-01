CaliConnected Online Headshop
About this product
Stay Connected with styles inspired direct from Cali. The high quality print of this slim fit tank-top combined with the clean CaliConnected logo will undoubtebly turn heads. And bystanders won't be disappointed - the stylish racerback cut looks good on any woman's shoulders.
Get Connected:
CaliConnected Women's White Tank Top
60% Soft Cotton, 40% Polyester
Black CaliConnected Logo
Extra Light Fabric
Tear Away Label
True to Size
Slim Fit
Racerback Style
Made in the USA
** Most apparel products are printed on-demand and may result in slower than usual shipping speeds. Not eligible for express shipping.
