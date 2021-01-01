About this product
The iconic ringer t-shirt is back in action stamped with the CaliConnected weed leaf logo across the chest. Once the tee of choice for the rock-n-rollers of the 1950’s & 60’s, this modernized, lightweight and semi-fitted version is now ready for our 21st century counterculture rebels. Made of 100% pre-shrunk ring-spun cotton, the CaliConnected Ringer Tee Shirt features contrast color binding at the neck & sleeves and a double-needle stitched bottom hem.
Get Connected:
CaliConnected Heather Gray Ringer Tee Shirt
Contrast Color Binding on Neck & Sleeves
Double-Needle Stitched Bottom Hem
Runs True to Size
Unisex Sizes
Semi-Fitted Design
Modernized Ringer T-Shirt
Lightweight & Comfortable
CaliConnected Weed Leaf Decal
Made in the USA
** Most apparel products are printed on-demand and may result in slower than usual shipping speeds. Not eligible for express shipping
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
