Don’t bother tediously counting drops and watching the clock with CBD tinctures when you can just swallow a capsule and get on with your day! Made with full-spectrum, unfiltered CBD oil from organically grown hemp, CBDfx Soft Gel Capsules are among the easiest ways to incorporate the health & wellness benefits of hemp into your busy lifestyle. These CBDfx Capsules are simple and clean, packed with 25mg of raw CBD paired with essential cannabinoids, terpenes, amino acids, and vitamins naturally distilled during the extraction process. The bottle contains 30 Capsules for a total of 750mg of CBD, enough to last you a full month if taken daily. If you're searching for the most straightforward, quickest, and convenient way to take a daily serving of CBD, these capsules are an all-around great option.
CBDfx Hemp Capsules (750mg CBD total)
Easy to Swallow (Oral) Supplement
Natural Terpenes & Vitamins
25mg CBD per Capsule
30 Capsules per Bottle
Unflavored Capsules
Essential Amino Acids
Proudly Made in the USA
Full-Spectrum CBD Extract
Organic & All-Natural Ingredients
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
