Hurtle through time & space with the Pounds Rocketship Water Pipe by Famous Brandz. A joint effort by rapper Snoop Dogg and Famous Brandz glassware, the Pounds Rocketship offers a stylishly minimal take on a traditional glass pipe design. This 12” inch straight tube bong features a hand-blown borosilicate glass body with a thick launch-pad base to ensure your ship always stays upright in the launch position. The Snoop Dogg Rocketship is also equipped with diffuser downstem and a deep ice catcher to ensure smooth sailing on your intergalactic journeys.



Straight tubes naturally hold less water than their beaker bottom brothers, better known for delivering more dense & highly robust rips. To ensure your smoke still gets adequate filtration, the removable downstem on the Snoop Dogg Pounds Rocketship works as an effective percolator using 6 slits placed around the bottom the glass insert. When you inhale, the suction will force your smoke through these tiny slits and filter out any unwanted irritants. Working in synchrony with the triple-pinched ice catcher, the Rocketship will provide clean & cold rips every sesh.



The Rocketship Water Pipe is made with high grade borosilicate glass that can withstand high temperatures without cracking or breaking, while preserving the flavors & aromas of your dry herbs. The majority of the glass is clear, and is available in your choice of boldly colored accents around the mouthpiece, bowl piece handle, and Snoop Dogg Pounds’ fist decal on the front. The Famous Brandz Rocketship Water Pipe is simple, beautiful, and a worthwhile investment that will keep you lifted for years to come.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Snoop Dogg Pounds Rocketship Water Pipe

Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab

Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass

Triple Pinched Ice Catcher

Thick Launch-Pad Base

Downstem Percolator

Straight Tube Body

12" inches Tall

14mm Ground Joint

Colored Glass Accents

14.5mm Glass Bowl Piece

Snoop Dogg Pounds Decal

Thick Scientific Glass Bong