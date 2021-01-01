About this product

Part flying saucer, part glass beaker bong, the Grav Wide Base Water Pipe features an unprecedented design that will provide you with smooth, otherworldly rips. Just like the name implies, this one-of-a-kind water pipe has an extra wide beaker base that gives it a mysterious elegance. Within the flattened beaker base is a wide conical fission perc that diffuses your smoke through water and is fixed inside the bong to prevent breakage. This unique percolator uses small holes facing the back of the water pipe to filter each rip, providing effective cooling power whether your holding it upright or at an angle. We recommend filling the Wide Base Beaker Bong with approximately 1” inch of water for optimal functionality and minimal draw-resistance.



The Grav Wide Base Water Pipe stands a proud 8” inches tall and is made with clear borosilicate glass on 32mm diameter tubing. A skinny straight neck adds to this pipes alluring aesthetic while doubling as an effective splash guard to prevent water from reaching the mouthpiece. The neck is adorned with a sandblasted GRAV decal and topped with an ergonomic, rounded mouthpiece for easy handling. This scientific glass beaker bong arrives ready for action with a 14mm Grav Cup Bowl for your dry herbs. Get yourself a unique glass bong with high-flying functionality and unmatched style with this UFO shaped Wide Base Water Pipe from Grav!



Get Connected:

Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Wide Base Water Pipe

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Conical Fission Percolator

Voluminous Beaker Base

Ergonomic Mouthpiece

Skinny Straight Neck

Fixed Downstem

8” inches Tall

Beaker Base

45° Angled Joint

6.5” inches Wide

UFO Shaped Body

14mm Female Joint

14mm Grav Cup Bowl

Sandblasted GRAV Decal

Thick Scientific Glass Bong

Made in the USA [Austin, TX]