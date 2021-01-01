About this product
This 13” inch tall Classic Straight Tube Bong will be a staple amongst your glass collection. An always reliable design made from 5mm thick borosilicate glass, the Diamond Glass Classic Straight Tube features a 5” inch removable diffuser downstem that filters each hit through water at the base of the bong using slits at the end of the glass. The diffuser downstem is fashioned with a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm male bowl piece for your dry herbs. The bowl piece features worked glass marbles for added grip while the removable downstem makes this water pipe super easy to clean.
Just above the water filtration action happening within the base, Diamond Glass equipped their 13” Classic Straight Tube Bong with a deep triple pinched glass ice catcher for stacking up cubes as far as the eye can see! Well, you can stack them as high as the flared mouthpiece at least. Enjoy icy cold rips while the simplistic design makes it easier than ever to empty out water and replace ice cubes as they melt. This scientific glass water pipe is available in your choice of black or white matching colored accents on the mouthpiece and flared base, finished with a Diamond Glass decal on the front of the clear glass body. Whether your in need of a new bong or just want to add a time-tested design to your collection, the Diamond Glass 13” Classic Straight Tube Bong is a no-brainer!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Diamond Glass Classic Straight Tube Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Triple Pinched Ice Catcher
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Colored Glass Accents
Flared Mouthpiece
5mm Thickness
13” inches Tall
Clear Glass
45° Joint
Deep Bowl
Flared Base
Easy to Clean
Classic Design
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Gold Diamond Glass Decal
5” inch Removable Downstem
Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe
Proudly Made in the USA [California]
Just above the water filtration action happening within the base, Diamond Glass equipped their 13” Classic Straight Tube Bong with a deep triple pinched glass ice catcher for stacking up cubes as far as the eye can see! Well, you can stack them as high as the flared mouthpiece at least. Enjoy icy cold rips while the simplistic design makes it easier than ever to empty out water and replace ice cubes as they melt. This scientific glass water pipe is available in your choice of black or white matching colored accents on the mouthpiece and flared base, finished with a Diamond Glass decal on the front of the clear glass body. Whether your in need of a new bong or just want to add a time-tested design to your collection, the Diamond Glass 13” Classic Straight Tube Bong is a no-brainer!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Diamond Glass Classic Straight Tube Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Triple Pinched Ice Catcher
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Colored Glass Accents
Flared Mouthpiece
5mm Thickness
13” inches Tall
Clear Glass
45° Joint
Deep Bowl
Flared Base
Easy to Clean
Classic Design
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Gold Diamond Glass Decal
5” inch Removable Downstem
Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe
Proudly Made in the USA [California]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.