About this product
Let the Bubble Barrel Bong from Diamond Glass meet all of your straight tube needs and then some with this unique 15” inch tall water pipe design. This straight tube bong features a reinforced joint that sends each hit through the fixed downstem and into the bubble barrel percolator within the base. The bubble barrel perc has an ultra-modern design that uses a Swiss cheese shape to filter & diffuse your smoke through water before it can move upwards and into the UFO perc housed within the central chamber. The UFO perc also has a modern twist, and works to give your smoke the final level of cooling power and moisture-conditioning it needs to always result in enjoyable, silky smooth hits. The Diamond Glass Bubble Barrel to UFO Perc Straight Tube Bong is rounded out with a Maria ring on the neck for an optimal grip, an included 18mm male bowl piece for your dry herbs, and a worked glass mili feature for mesmerizing style. This thick glass bong is finished with Diamond Glass Decals and arrives in your choice of colored glass accents on the bubble barrel percolator, UFO perc, flared mouthpiece, flared base, 18mm female joint & glass bowl piece handle.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Diamond Glass Bubble Barrel Straight Tube
Premium Borosilicate Glass Bong
Fixed Reinforced Downstem
Bubble Barrel Percolator
UFO Perc Chamber
Flared Mouthpiece
15” inches Tall
Mili Feature
90° Joint
Thick Glass
Straight Neck
Modern Design
Glass Maria Ring
Sturdy Flared Base
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Bowl Piece
Choice of Colored Accents
Diamond Glass Colored Decals
Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe
Proudly Made in the USA [California]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Diamond Glass Bubble Barrel Straight Tube
Premium Borosilicate Glass Bong
Fixed Reinforced Downstem
Bubble Barrel Percolator
UFO Perc Chamber
Flared Mouthpiece
15” inches Tall
Mili Feature
90° Joint
Thick Glass
Straight Neck
Modern Design
Glass Maria Ring
Sturdy Flared Base
18mm Female Joint
18mm Male Bowl Piece
Choice of Colored Accents
Diamond Glass Colored Decals
Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe
Proudly Made in the USA [California]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.