This upright bubbler from Diamond Glass features a compact & travel-friendly build with powerful percolation that makes it a perfect all-around water pipe. The Diamond Glass Gavel Hammer Bubbler has a cone shaped body that houses a fixed downstem with a showerhead percolator at the base for super effective water filtration. This bubbler pipe includes a 14mm male bowl piece for your dry herbs and comes decked out with gold Diamond Glass decals on the body & angled neck. The Gavel Hammer Bubbler comes in your choice of clear, slyme green, or jade colored glass accents on the flared mouthpiece, 14mm female joint, bowl piece handle & showerhead perc.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Diamond Glass Gavel Hammer Bubbler
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Showerhead Percolator
Upright Bubbler Design
Colored Glass Accents
Flared Mouthpiece
Fixed Downstem
6.5” inches Tall
Cone Body
90° Joint
Thick Glass
Sturdy 3” Base
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Gold Diamond Glass Decals
Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler
American Made Glass [California]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
