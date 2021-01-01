About this product
Get yourself the most superior device for enjoying wax concentrates with the Dipper Vaporizer. The Dipper Vape from Dip Devices is a unique and multi-functional vape pen that offers two distinct ways to enjoy your extracts. You can use the included Vapor Tip Atomizer to easily sip your waxy oils just like a honey collector or concentrate straw (except without the torch!). This innovative atomizer is the most simple and convenient way to dab without the need for any loading, eliminating the need for a large and messy dab station. Just uncap your concentrate storage container and dab directly from within!
If you wish to remain a bit more discreet, use the included Quartz Crystal Atomizer to add your concentrates directly into the Dipper Pen and enjoy powerfully smooth rips on-the-go. This high quality quartz atomizer will allow you to load the Dipper like a traditional pack-and-go vape pen while providing you with both tasty flavors & dab-like clouds from your wax concentrates. The atomizers were designed to eliminate messy loading, leaking & clogs, and will last up to 6 months with proper maintenance.
The Dipper Vaporizer by Dip Devices (formerly Dipstick Vapes) offers a great way to taste the true flavors of your dabs without sacrificing portability. Choose from a chrome, charcoal, or a rose gold colored finish for an unprecedented high-class style that finely accents this vaporizer's unrivaled functionality. Lose the glass dab rig, butane torch, and even the loading tools & dabbing station with the most convenient all-in-one wax vape pen available, the Dipper Vaporizer!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
The Dipper Vaporizer by Dip Devices
High Grade Quartz Crystal Atomizer
Innovative Vapor Tip Atomizer
Concentrate Straw Vape
Micro-USB Charging
Instant-Heat Coil
Dual Functional
Handheld & Portable
Durable & Compact Design
Dual-Purpose Mouthpiece/Cap
1 Year No-Hassle Manufacturer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
