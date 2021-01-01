About this product
Commonly seen in folklore and fiction throughout the world, Ogres are depicted as large, hideous, man-like beings that prey on human beings, especially infants and children. Part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection, the Ogre Dab Rig was designed to make your hits so smooth you’ll be hungry enough to eat a human too! This beastly straight tube oil rig uses a 90-degree joint connection to send your vapors from the included quartz banger and into the base where a matrix percolator diffuses your vapor through water for smoother hits. The matrix perc is shaped like a drum and uses angled slits in the glass to ensure maximum water filtration as you inhale.
The Dopezilla Ogre Dab Rig stands 10” inches tall and is handcrafted from 5mm thick borosilicate glass. The slightly angled neck works to keep your face away from the included 14mm quartz banger while loading your concentrates and drawing from the mouthpiece. The Ogre is available in your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece and flared base, complete with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the main chamber and color matching Ogre decal just above. If you're in need of a frighteningly solid dab rig to add to your glass collection, then look no further than the Dopezilla Ogre Straight Tube Rig.
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dopezilla Ogre Straight Tube Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Colored Glass Accents
Matrix Percolator
10” inches Tall
Angled Neck
Unique Shape
5mm Thick Glass
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Clear Straight Tube Body
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
