The hounds of Hades are here to provide you with monster dabs! Meet Cerberus, part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection. In Greek mythology, Cerberus was depicted as a multi-headed dog that guarded the gates of the Underworld to prevent the dead from leaving. Just like Greek myth, the Cerberus Dab Rig was designed with multiple features to make your dabbing experience as smooth as possible. The Dopezilla Cerberus Dab Rig is highlighted by a sleek straight tube body that cools your vapor using the honeycomb percolator disc to filter smoke through water. A built-in ice catcher just above the honeycomb perc allows you to fill the tube with ice for even cooler hits! The donut-style ice catcher doubles as a splash guard to prevent unwanted water from reaching your mouth when it’s not filled with ice.
The Dopezilla Cerberus Rig measures 8” inches tall and is made with 5mm thick borosilicate glass. The clear glass body is highlighted with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Cerberus decal near the mouthpiece. The fixed, reinforced downstem that transports your vapor into the bottommost chamber as you inhale, also known as a reinforced Dewar’s joint, allows for easy access to included 14mm quartz banger and keeps the heat of your torch away from the body of the water pipe. Enjoy smooth, monster dabs with the Dopezilla 8” Cerberus Dab Rig today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dopezilla 8” Cerberus Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Clear Straight Tube Body
Honeycomb Percolator
Built-in Ice Catcher
5mm Thick Glass
Colored Accents
8” inches Tall
Stemless Design
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
4” inch Diameter Base
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
Larger 12” Cerberus Bong Sold Here
Largest 16” Cerberus Bong Sold Here
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
