The Basilisk Rig will provide dabs so smooth, they’ll go down in hiss-tory! Part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection, the Basilisk Dab Rig gets its name from a mythical snake-like reptile well-known in European fables and legends. This infamous creature was reputed to be the Serpent King and could cause death with just a single glance. Likewise, the Basilisk Dab Rig from Dopezilla was designed to get you ripped with just a single dab! This unique scientific glass oil rig is in a league of its own in terms of design, featuring a beaker-like body that houses a stunning matrix percolator at the base. The matrix perc is shaped like a drum and uses angled slits in the glass to ensure maximum water filtration as you inhale.
The Dopezilla Basilisk Dab Rig measures 9” inches tall and is handcrafted from 5mm thick borosilicate glass. Your choice of colored glass accents on the mouthpiece and flared base really set this piece apart, complete with a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the main chamber and a color matching Basilisk decal just above. The angled mouthpiece keeps your face away from the included 14mm quartz banger while loading your concentrates, and doubles as a splash-guard to prevent unwanted water from reaching your mouth. The Basilisk Rig is completely travel-ready with no removable parts, including the fixed downstem and flushmount 14mm female joint that sits inside the body of the glass for added stability. If you’re searching for a reliable yet nefarious oil rig to add to your glass collection, look no further than the Basilisk Dab Rig from Dopezilla!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dopezilla 9” Basilisk Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Colored Glass Accents
Clear Beaker Body
5mm Thick Glass
Matrix Percolator
9” inches Tall
Angled Neck
Unique Shape
Stemless Design
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Fixed Flushmount Joint
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
