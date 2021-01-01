About this product
The Aurora is the latest wax pen innovation from one of the biggest names in the vaporizing game, Dr. Dabber. The Aurora features a variable voltage battery, three advanced atomizers including quartz crystal and ceramic halo, and SnapTech magnetic technology for a seamless user experience. As with all Dr. Dabber products, the Aurora is constructed from only the highest-grade materials, is built to last, and features their award-winning low heat system.
Constantly screwing atomizers on and off your vaporizer pen is not only bothersome but detrimental over time by wearing down the threading. Always miles ahead of other manufacturers, Dr. Dabber introduces a revolutionary new connection system that is sure to replace conventional threading. The Aurora is the first vape pen to employ SnapTech magnetic technology, which allows you to effortlessly separate the Aurora's battery from its atomizer, and its atomizer from its mouthpiece. SnapTech magnets make charging your battery and replacing atomizers quick and easy, while still maintaining a strong connection that won't wear down over time.
Keeping up with the times, Dr. Dabber also includes three state-of-the-art atomizers with the Aurora Vape Pen. Designed to enhance flavors while eliminating the burnt taste that can be associated with wax pens, the Ceramic Halo Atomizer has no exposed wicks or wires and allows your wax concentrates to burn slower and help conserve material. Also designed to improve flavor (and best suited for lower viscosity concentrates) is the Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer. Replacing standard ceramic rods with quartz (a more inert material) reduces any sort of residual taste that can occur. Lastly, Dr. Dabber also included a classic Dual Ceramic Rod Atomizer which works best when used with higher viscosity waxes. As always, all Dr. Dabber atomizers are constructed with Titanium coils, and employ Dr. Dabber’s famous low-heat technology.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer Pen
Sleek & Discreet Pen Design
Matte Satin Finish
Ceramic Mouthpiece
Variable Voltage Battery
Multiple Advanced Atomizers
SnapTech Magnetic Technology
Portable & Pocket-Friendly Vaporizer
Constantly screwing atomizers on and off your vaporizer pen is not only bothersome but detrimental over time by wearing down the threading. Always miles ahead of other manufacturers, Dr. Dabber introduces a revolutionary new connection system that is sure to replace conventional threading. The Aurora is the first vape pen to employ SnapTech magnetic technology, which allows you to effortlessly separate the Aurora's battery from its atomizer, and its atomizer from its mouthpiece. SnapTech magnets make charging your battery and replacing atomizers quick and easy, while still maintaining a strong connection that won't wear down over time.
Keeping up with the times, Dr. Dabber also includes three state-of-the-art atomizers with the Aurora Vape Pen. Designed to enhance flavors while eliminating the burnt taste that can be associated with wax pens, the Ceramic Halo Atomizer has no exposed wicks or wires and allows your wax concentrates to burn slower and help conserve material. Also designed to improve flavor (and best suited for lower viscosity concentrates) is the Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer. Replacing standard ceramic rods with quartz (a more inert material) reduces any sort of residual taste that can occur. Lastly, Dr. Dabber also included a classic Dual Ceramic Rod Atomizer which works best when used with higher viscosity waxes. As always, all Dr. Dabber atomizers are constructed with Titanium coils, and employ Dr. Dabber’s famous low-heat technology.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer Pen
Sleek & Discreet Pen Design
Matte Satin Finish
Ceramic Mouthpiece
Variable Voltage Battery
Multiple Advanced Atomizers
SnapTech Magnetic Technology
Portable & Pocket-Friendly Vaporizer
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.