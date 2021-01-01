About this product

The Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition is the latest portable e-nail in the legendary Boost lineup, packing bigger nails, a premium glass water filtration attachment, a more powerful modular heating element, and an elegant carrying box that stores all your dabbing essentials in one convenient place. Equipped with three premium nails, the Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition e-nail delivers bigger, more concentrated, and smoother hits than a glass dab rig, all with the push of a button. No torch required. Flavor chasers can switch to the high grade quartz nail, while those planning for lengthier sessions can opt for the ceramic nail (both are included). The Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition e-nail delivers the huge, powerful rips of a dab rig without sacrificing portability, convenience or flavor.



The legendary Boost e-nail has returned and with three high performance nails. Each nail is larger than the original Dr. Dabber Boost, ensuring bigger clouds. For full-flavored rips, the quartz crystal nail heats wax at lower temperatures, displaying the true taste of your concentrated extracts, while the ceramic coil nail efficiently vaporizes wax to keep the session going longer and ensure no material is wasted. And for those who want huge clouds and better heat retention, the titanium domeless nail really rips. Click the power button three times to reach the optimal temperature for the titanium or ceramic nail, and 5 times when using the quartz nail. Expect powerful dabs in just seconds without the hassle of using a butane torch.



Utilizing a powerful temperature controlled battery, the Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition offers a convenient torchless dabbing experience that's faster paced, easier, and more efficient than a glass dab rig. Expect between 30 to 40 uses per full charge, allowing you to take big rips throughout the day without charging. A rapid 30 second heat up time ensures quick rips whenever & wherever you want. After the initial heat up, each hit thereafter will be instant. Charging the The Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition e-nail from nearly anywhere is easy via the included micro-USB charger.

Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition E-Nail Vaporizer



The Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition allows you to organize all your dabbing equipment in one place with a special edition storage box. The carrying case features a slick Black Edition decal on its lid while the inside contains foam inserts which all your parts and accessories fit perfectly. You can store the Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition e-nail, water filtration pipe, nails, wax containers, loading tool and more. Dr. Dabber includes alcohol wipes for keeping the storage station sanitary. The included storage box allows you to securely travel with your new portable e-nail in a stealthy, discreet, and reliable manner. For dab enthusiasts who want flavor and density on-the-go, the Boost is back. Start enjoying the intense rips of a desktop dab rig on-the-go with the Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition E-Nail Vaporizer today!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition E-Nail Vape

Larger Quartz, Ceramic & Titanium Nails

Water Filtration Attachment

Modular Heating Element

Optimized Heat Settings

Rapid Heat Up

USB Charging

Powerful Battery

30-40 Uses Per Charge

Travel-Friendly Storage Box

Compact & Portable Enail Vaporizer



Box Includes:



1 x Dr. Dabber Boost Black Edition Battery

1 x Water Filtration Attachment

1 x Domeless Titanium Nail

1 x Domeless Ceramic Nail

1 x Domeless Quartz Nail

1 x Magnetic Carb Cap

1 x Magnetic Loading Tool

2 x Silicone Wax Containers

1 x Micro-USB Charging Cable

1 x Limited Edition Black Edition Keychain