The Dr. Dabber Switch is a game-changing induction e-rig vaporizer engineered to deliver optimal vapor quality from both oils and herb in seconds. As a dab rig that also works with dry herb, the Switch breaks boundaries to offer a complete high-performance vaping experience. With a groundbreaking temperature range consisting of 25 heating profiles including herb and oil modes and an extra powerful battery enabling up to 150 uses per charge, the Switch vaporizer perfects the essentials of vaping. Included in the collectors box is everything you need from proprietary tools and white and black ceramic induction cups to a premium carb cap and storage containers.



While most vaporizers offer 5 heat settings at the most, Dr Dabber Switch expands horizons with 25 heating profiles. Choose the best temperature for unlocking your favorite compounds, or extracting the most from your preferred oil or strain. Explore the full range of vapor profiles from small, intensely flavorful hits to large-and-in-charge rips. Switch between Oil and Herb mode in seconds. Engineered for versatility, the Switch vaporizer lets you tailor your sessions to any material or vaping style. Changing heat is easy with a simple and intuitive control panel.



Designed to deliver the utmost vapor quality, Dr Dabber Switch comes with two ceramic induction cups. The first, a white ceramic cup, pulls excellent flavor from material even at higher temps. The second, a black ceramic cup, is geared toward low temp dabs that bring even more flavor. More porous than white ceramic, the black ceramic cup absorbs material, allowing oils to melt into the ceramic so every drop goes to use. Both induction cups are made of high grade ceramic that heats slowly, extracting a wide range of flavor notes while keeping hits smooth.



Boasting one of the mightiest batteries to date, Dr. Dabber Switch is faster, longer-lasting, and more dynamic than the average vaporizer. Heating in a rapid 4 seconds, the Switch vaporizer delivers whatever type of vapor you want exactly when you want. The battery charges in just 60 minutes, much faster than the average vape, and lasts for almost 200 uses per single charge. Pass-through functionality enables enjoyment even while charging. Set your own hold times and the Dr. Dabber Switch will keep its heat for as long as you need. The battery will also run an automatic cool down after each heat cycle, and initiate a self-cleaning mode to burn off any remaining residue from the ceramic induction cups.



The Dr. Dabber Switch comes with a stunning hourglass-style bubbler made of high-grade borosilicate glass. The resulting rips are moisture-conditioned and purified for smoother inhales. The Dr Dabber Switch bubbler is crack-resistant, ensuring durable and reliable performance. With groundbreaking heat settings, exceptional vapor quality, dual-functionality, and an industry-leading battery, Dr Dabber Switch marks the arrival of the next generation of vaporizers.



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

2x Ceramic Induction Cups

Borosilicate Glass Bubbler

25 Ambient Light Settings

4 Second Heat Up Time

25 Heat Settings

60 Minute Full Charging

Pass-Through Functionality

150 Uses Per Single Charge

Borosilicate Glass Carb Cap

Wax Storage Container Included



Box Includes:



1 x Dr Dabber Switch Vaporizer

1 x Black Ceramic Induction Cup

1 x White Ceramic Induction Cup

1 x Borosilicate Glass Bubbler

1 x Silicone Wax Container

1 x Ceramic Flower Filter

1 x Dab Tool/Carb Cap

1 x Tweezers

1 x Charger



Dr. Dabber Switch Black Glass Percolator

Heavy-Duty Borosilicate Glass

Larger Percolating Holes

Opaque Black Glass

Clog-Free Design

Easy to Replace

Increased Airflow

Stylish & Discreet

Cools & Filters Vapor

Replacement Accessory

Easy-to-Clean Construction