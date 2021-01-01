About this product

Hello Dr. Greenthumb, paging Dr. Greenthumb! Created in collaboration with iconic Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur B-Real, Stündenglass is honored to introduce Dr. Greenthumb’s fully customized Stundenglass Gravity Hookah Pipe. Decked out from top to bottom in the doctor’s favorite green, this limited-edition release is both visually stunning and revolutionary in functionality like the original. Dr. Greenthumb’s Stundenglass Gravity Bong has taken the original design to a legendary level, featuring bright gold decals and matching accessories that elevate this water pipe far beyond a display-worthy centerpiece.



When Stundenglass sent Seth Rogen a prototype of their quintessential gravity bong in the making, the video went viral almost overnight. Completely innovating the gravity bong game, the Stundenglass Gravity Pipe has taken an age-old method of smoking and turned it into a stunningly attractive and extremely efficient device. No more water spillage or fumbling with exposed holes that lose your precious smoke--all of the water in the Stundenglass Pipe is contained within two globes that sit perched atop a sturdy metal base.



Dr. Greenthumb’s Stundenglass Gravity Pipe features a super unique aesthetic with customizable parts and a simple to use design. The company set out to create a perfect gravity bong that pushes smoke out for you, rather than using a shared mouthpiece like every other glass water pipe. The unique patent-pending design requires no battery or motor, just a simple 180° rotation that uses gravity to light your materials. Some materials such as shisha require coals to continue burning, so a partial turn will create the perfect amount of suction to keep your coals lit while providing consistently rich & smooth hookah hits. Once you fill Dr. Greenthumb’s Stundenglass chamber with smoke, rotate 180° again for a smooth flow of smoke that pours out the mouthpiece or hookah hose attachment. The potency & strength of your smoke depends on how far you decide to flip the unit over, using gravity to control the ignition of materials and output of smoke. This gravity bong's special design allows you to take as little or as much smoke as you want. Unleash the true power of gravity for a full chamber of smoke or pause it and share with friends by turning the chamber parallel to your tabletop.



Dr. Greenthumb’s Stundenglass Gravity Pipe is great for solo use or equally well with large groups. This rotating gravity bong was engineered to hold the perfect volume of smoke to allow for inhalation of the entire chamber if you're up for it. The versatile design effectively eliminates the need for sharing the same mouthpiece with multiple users, with no mouth-to-mouthpiece contact necessary whatsoever. There's no need to remove the bowl piece at any time either, another first of its kind. The new Version 2 Stundenglass features a redesigned metal frame with a single-arm allowing for better access to the mouthpiece and the globes while spinning them around. The updated model also features a noticeably larger joint connection for added stability and a bigger 14mm bowl piece for sizeable bowl packs of your dry herbs.



Dr. Greenthumb’s Stundenglass Gravity Pipe was built with durability in mind, made with anodized aircraft-grade aluminum, surgical grade stainless steel, and high-quality Teflon seals. The pill-shaped globes smoothly flip in either direction without tangling the included accessories for a simple and easy-to-use pipe that will last you a lifetime. It will arrive completely ready to go, including the patented metal stand, 2 clear glass globes, dry herb bowl, hookah bowl, coal tray, and hookah hose. Get your hands on one of these limited edition gravity bongs and start smoking like your favorite rapper B-Real with the one & only Stundenglass Gravity Bong!



Dr. Greenthumb’s Stündenglass Gravity Pipe

Designed for Dry Herbs & Hookah 🌿🍂

Complete Kit--Just Add Water!

Aircraft Grade Aluminum Base

Highest-Quality Teflon Seals

Reusable Box for Storage

Includes All Accessories

Easy to Fill & Use

16” inches Tall

Patented Design

14mm Female Joint

14mm Male Bowl Piece

Sturdy 12” Diameter Base

Male Joint Adapter Included

Leave Bowl Pieces Attached!

Eliminate Shared Mouthpieces!

10-Year Manufacturer Warranty*

Infamous “Seth Rogen Gravity Bong”



Box Includes:



1 x Stündenglass Unit

2 x Clear Glass Globes

1 x Male-to-Male Adapter

1 x Version 2 Hookah Bowl

1 x Version 2 Hookah Hose

1 x Version 2 Dry Herb Bowl

1 x V2 Hookah Charcoal Tray

1 x Reusable Travel/Storage Box