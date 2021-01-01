About this product
Convert your dab rig or glass bong into a unique party rig with the Dual Quartz Banger Nail from CaliConnected! This state-of-the-art twin banger has two premium quartz buckets for double the dabs, one connected to directly to the joint and another fused to the opposite side. This well-engineered, fun-to-use accessory allows both bangers to be used at the same time for huge dabs from your favorite wax concentrates. The Double Dish Quartz Banger Nail is made from high quality quartz for a much more durable build than your average glass nail while providing you with low-temp dabs that preserve the tastes of your extracts. This dab rig nail comes in 14mm or 18mm joint sizes, with both male or female gender connections available for using with any standard water pipe you wish. Grab the Dual Quartz Banger Double Dish Nail today from the best online headshop and enjoy a cheap replacement banger with twice the action of any other nail!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Dual Quartz Banger Double Dish Nail
Premium Quartz Materials
Tasty Low-Temp Dabs
Thermal-Resistant
90° Joint Angle
Novelty Item
Twin Bangers
Polished Joints
Simultaneous Dabs
Male or Female Connections
14mm or 18mm Joint Sizes Available
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
