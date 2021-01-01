About this product
Tame your flame with the “King of Tigers” Torch! Each Dunkees Butane Dab Torch is wrapped with limited edition artwork created by Dunkees, a renowned computer animation artist notorious for redesigning popular cartoon characters with his signature psychedelic styles. This mind-blowing dual-flame butane torch is guaranteed to turn heads and add a truly unique accessory to your collection of dabbing essentials. Every Dunkees Torch is equipped with an easy-to-use ignition system that makes handling this torch with one hand a breeze. The “King of Tigers” Torch uses a dual jet flame that can reach temperatures over 2700°F in mere seconds and includes a handy flame lock with a fully adjustable flame size.
Dunkees became best known for his trippy styling and experimental mashups. Each of his torches embody that style across a variety of mainstream personalities to fit nearly any taste or preference. The “King of Tigers” Dab Torch sports a sleek all-black body with a titanium nozzle and a matching base with Joe Exotic caricature. This high-quality dabbing torch is intended for use with filtered butane only and can easily be refilled from the bottom as needed by removing the base. We recommend refilling with ultra-refined butane such as Newport Butane or Neon 11x to keep this bad boy running as smooth as day one. Snag a torch you'll go wild for with the Dunkees “King of Tigers” Butane Dab Torch!
Dunkees Refillable Butane Dab Torch 🔥
Reaches Temperatures up to 2700°F
Dunkees “King of Tigers” Design
Matching Removable Base
Highest Quality Materials
Adjustable Flame Size
Powerful Dual Flame
One-Hand Ignition
6.5” inches Tall
Refillable Design
Handy Flame Lock
Tiger King Themed
Limited Edition Artwork
Unique Psychedelic Styling
Artwork Signed by Dunkees
About the Artist:
Daniel Militonian (aka Dunkees) was born in Moscow, Russia, and immigrated to the United States when he was just 9 years old. Since early childhood he's had a passion for art, but decided instead to pursue a career in computer animation. In 2012, he started selling his art on the Venice Beach Boardwalk and quit his day job to become a full-time artist. Now as the owner of two galleries, Dunkees feels lucky and fortunate to have found his true calling. Most days you can find Dunkees painting live in California at his Venice Beach gallery.
Get Connected:
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
