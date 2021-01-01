About this product
Show the haters you mean business with these $100 Dollar Bill Rolling Papers from Empire Rolling. These high quality rolling papers are made with all-natural, non-toxic vegetable oil coloring and are nearly identical to real $100 notes! Each wallet features a resealable lick-to-seal strip made with proprietary sugar glue, perfect for keeping your pack fresh & secure when on the move. Every Benny Rolling Paper offers a slow and smooth burn, with no nicotine or tobacco whatsoever, for the most enjoyable smoking experience possible. Measuring 4.2” inches in length, these Empire Rolling Papers are perfectly sized for sharing the wealth. Each wallet contains ten $100 Dollar Bill Rolling Papers and 10 filter tips, or bundle & save your real money with a full box of Empire Papers containing 24 total packs (240 papers).
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire $100 Benny Pack Rolling Papers
Follows U.S. Treasury Regulations
Made with Vegetable Oil Coloring
Premium Non-Toxic Ingredients
Organic Proprietary Sugar Glue
Enhanced Lick-to-Seal Strip
Unique $100 Bill Design
King Size Papers
Tobacco Free
All-Natural
Nicotine Free
Filters per Pack: 10
Papers per Pack: 10
Paper Length: 4.2” inches
Paper Width: 1.75” inches
Money Themed Rolling Papers
Resealable Pack Maintains Freshness
Individual Packs or Full Box (24 Packs)
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire $100 Benny Pack Rolling Papers
Follows U.S. Treasury Regulations
Made with Vegetable Oil Coloring
Premium Non-Toxic Ingredients
Organic Proprietary Sugar Glue
Enhanced Lick-to-Seal Strip
Unique $100 Bill Design
King Size Papers
Tobacco Free
All-Natural
Nicotine Free
Filters per Pack: 10
Papers per Pack: 10
Paper Length: 4.2” inches
Paper Width: 1.75” inches
Money Themed Rolling Papers
Resealable Pack Maintains Freshness
Individual Packs or Full Box (24 Packs)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.