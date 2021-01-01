About this product

Empire Glassworks has put the lime in the coconut for you with this unique water pipe! The Coconut Colada Mini Bong expertly resembles a tropical coconut drink, complete with individually handcrafted glass accents including fresh fruit, a mini cocktail umbrella, and of course a lime garnish worked right into the glass. Each Coconut Colada Mini Bong is made from thick borosilicate glass and custom mixed colors, including a fuzzy-brown colored body that looks just like the real thing! A reinforced 14mm female joint leads each hit from the included bowl piece into a fixed diffuser downstem within the base of the coconut. This percolator effectively filters your smoke through water for cool, refreshing rips as you draw from the red and white straw-style mouthpiece.



You’ll go absolutely coconuts when you get your hands on this stunning water pipe from Empire Glassworks. Each Coconut Colada Mini Bong is made by hand from top to bottom, and measures approximately 6” inches tall. The included 14mm male bowl piece features a large glass opal that provides an easy grip while showcasing a dichroic Empire Glassworks decal on the inside for an added touch of style. The reinforced Dewar’s joint (the small glass arm below the joint) is made from brown color-matching glass and works to keep your coconut bong safe while being handled by some of your not so careful friends. Start embracing your carefree lifestyle and bubble away your worries today with the Coconut Colada Water Pipe!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks Coconut Colada Mini Bong

Premium Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe

Blueberry & Strawberry Accents

Worked Straw Mouthpiece

Glass Cocktail Umbrella

Worked Lime Garnish

Hand Mixed Colors

Diffuser Downstem

Coconut Chamber

6” inches Tall

Bent Neck

Thick Glass

Banger Hanger

Reinforced Joint

3” inch Wide Base

14mm Female Joint

14mm Opal Bowl Piece

Coconut Cocktail Themed

Ground Glass Connections

Limited Quantity & Availability

Individually Handmade Artwork*

American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]



*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handmade down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!