Use this hand pipe all year-round and instantly transport yourself to a classic summertime barbecue. The Empire Glassworks “Frankburner” Hot Dog Hand Pipe is a stunning handmade dry pipe that is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. This 4” inch “Frankburner” Hot Dog is made with custom blended colors and features worked red, yellow, and black glass accents that resemble ketchup, mustard & of course the flame kissed grill marks. This hot dog themed hand pipe is all dressed up and served on a warm bun for your enjoyment. By owning a glass pipe from Empire Glassworks, you can be confident you've bought a unique, hand-crafted, American-made piece. Equipped with a deep spoon-style bowl for hearty packs and an air carb on the front side of your dog, this is undoubtedly the most memorable hot dog you’ll ever have.
Warning: Please do not try to eat this wonderful glass hot dog pipe from Empire Glassworks! It's meant for smoking your favorite herbs with friends.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks “Frankburner” Hot Dog
Ketchup, Mustard & Grill Mark Accents
Thick Borosilicate Glass Hand Pipe
Custom Blended Colors
Front-Side Air Carb
4” inches Long
Hot Dog Themed
Deep Spoon-Style Bowl
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*
Perfect for Picnics, BBQ’s or the Pool
Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
