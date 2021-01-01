About this product
Bring the beauty of a delicate lotus flower to your smoke spot with the Lotus Flower Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks. Gorgeously sculpted with individually detailed flower petals using thick glass with custom mixed colors, this bowl piece is a true eye-pleaser with its soft green stem, yellow bowl, and pink flower petal accents. Equipped with a 14mm male joint, this replacement bowl piece will fit any standard 14mm female joint water pipe with ease while the flower petals make an excellent grip for easy handling. Each Lotus Flower Bowl Piece is individually made by hand using only the highest quality borosilicate glass for a piece that will last a lifetime.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Lotus Flower Bowl Piece
Hand Spun Custom Blended Colors
Male Joint - Fits Female Joints
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Accents
Highly Detailed
14.5mm Joint
Single Hole
Deep Bowl
Ground Joint
2” inches Tall
Soft Green Stem
Pink Flower Petals
Yellow Flower Bowl
Lotus Flower Themed
Individually Handcrafted*
Limited Quantity & Availability
Thick Glass Water Pipe Accessory
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
