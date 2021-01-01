Bring the friendly, helpful, and cheerful existence of Mr. Meeseeks into your dab station with the Meeseeks Bubble Carb from Empire Glassworks! Inspired by the cartoon series Rick & Morty, the Meeseeks Carb Cap is a directional bubble carb that offers an enhanced dabbing experience with your favorite oil rigs. Directional carb caps are an extremely useful dabbing accessory that helps retain the heat inside your bangers while offering better control of the airflow inside your rig to vaporize your wax concentrates more effectively. The 25mm width of the Meeseeks Carb Cap works to cover the top of your dab rig’s banger and prevent vapor from escaping. The unique design also provides an ergonomic grip that makes it easy to change the direction of airflow, so none of your precious materials get left behind.



Meeseeks are creatures who are created to serve a singular purpose for which they will go to any length to fulfill. Their motivation to help others comes from the fact that existence is painful to a Meeseeks, and the only way to be removed from existence is to complete the task they were called to perform. When Jerry summons Mr. Meeseeks to perfect his golf swing, a seemingly impossible feat, the Meeseeks begin to multiply and eventually grow insane because of their endless existence. Following the storyline, the Empire Glassworks Meeseeks carb cap has a double-sided design with both a happy, friendly Meeseeks face on one side and an angry, frustrated expression on the other.



Every Meeseeks Carb Cap is individually handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks from premium borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors and worked glass accents that make the character instantly recognizable. This Rick & Morty-themed directional bubble carb has a universal fit that pairs great with any standard size banger nail. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we recommend pairing this oil accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb on top of your banger between dabs. Meeseeks and destroy huge dabs with the Empire Glassworks Meeseeks Carb Cap today!



Get Connected:



Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯

Empire Glassworks Meeseeks Carb Cap

High-Quality Borosilicate Glass

Directional Bubble Carb Cap

Controls Airflow Direction

Worked Glass Accents

Custom Mixed Colors

25mm Width (1”)

2” inches Tall

Double-Sided

Ergonomic Grip

Dab Rig Accessory

Rick & Morty Themed

Individually Handcrafted*

Fits Any Standard Size Banger

Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers

American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]



*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!