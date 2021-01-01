About this product
Part delicious sushi, part adorable arctic whale, this Empire Glassworks Dabber tool has brought together two polar opposites for a combination that is soy happy together! The Mini Sushi Narwhal Dabber has a dual functional design that operates as both a dabber and a carb carb, using the protruding horn for easy handling of your extracts and flat belly as an effective air carb for your domeless nails or quartz bangers. Crafted by hand using thick glass and custom mixed borosilicate colors, this Empire Glassworks dabber tool features carefully worked glass accents highlighted by a spiral-twisted narwhal tusk and seaweed-wrapped raw fish on the top. The Sushi Narwhal Dabber is a great addition to any dab station whether your an animal lover or you just love sushi!
Get Connected:
Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯
Empire Glassworks Mini Sushi Narwhal Dabber
Dual Function Carb Cap & Dabber Tool
Authentic Custom Mixed Colors
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Narwhal Stomach Carb Cap
Narwhal Tusk Dabber Tool
Highly Detailed Artwork
2” inches in Length
Sushi Themed
Thick Glass
Oil Accessory
Limited Availability
Individually Handcrafted*
Flat Bottom - Stands Upright
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
Get Connected:
Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯
Empire Glassworks Mini Sushi Narwhal Dabber
Dual Function Carb Cap & Dabber Tool
Authentic Custom Mixed Colors
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Narwhal Stomach Carb Cap
Narwhal Tusk Dabber Tool
Highly Detailed Artwork
2” inches in Length
Sushi Themed
Thick Glass
Oil Accessory
Limited Availability
Individually Handcrafted*
Flat Bottom - Stands Upright
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.