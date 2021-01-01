About this product
The Penguin Paulie Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks will keep you cool year-round! Fully worked and colored to mimic Mumble from the movie 'Happy Feet,' this replacement water pipe bowl is beautifully sculpted with realistic details and textures that look exactly like a penguin sliding down some ice. Function is up to par with aesthetics and the 14mm male joint will fit any standard 14mm female joint water pipe. An excellent choice for fans of the film or anyone who just loves penguins, grab an Empire Glassworks Penguin Paulie Bowl Piece today before they all slide away!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Penguin Paulie Bowl
Male Joint - Fits Female Joints
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Realistic Details & Texture
Worked Glass Accents
Custom Mixed Colors
Penguin Themed
14.5mm Joint
Single Hole
Ground Joint
Deep Flower Bowl
Water Pipe Accessory
Thick Glass Bowl Piece
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Penguin Paulie Bowl
Male Joint - Fits Female Joints
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Realistic Details & Texture
Worked Glass Accents
Custom Mixed Colors
Penguin Themed
14.5mm Joint
Single Hole
Ground Joint
Deep Flower Bowl
Water Pipe Accessory
Thick Glass Bowl Piece
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.