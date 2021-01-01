About this product
This newly released water pipe is here to make a splash! Influenced by the instantly recognizable L'Oréal Kids tear-free shampoo bottle, the Empire Glassworks Shampoo Bottle Mini Bong is sure to bring back memories of your childhood while providing smooth, extra-gentle hits from your dry herbs. This highly detailed mini bong is available in two fruity colors, Strawberry Cough and Watermelon Kush. Each colorful Shampoo Bottle is easy to hold and promises to detangle and prevent bad vibes with every use!
The Empire Glassworks Shampoo Bottle Mini Bong is proudly made in the USA and individually handcrafted from thick borosilicate glass. Each Shampoo Bottle is equipped with a reinforced dewar’s joint that securely holds the included 14mm glass opal bowl piece. The bottle’s interior features a fixed diffuser downstem that works behind the scenes to filter each hit through water as you inhale. With the upright banger hanger joint and smaller stature of this piece, the Shampoo Bottle Bong functions great as a dab rig when paired with a 14mm quartz banger. Choose your favorite color and get a nostalgic Shampoo Bottle Mini Bong that is guaranteed to brighten your day because “you’re worth it too!”
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Shampoo Bottle Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe
Detailed L’Oreal Kids Replica
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Highly Detailed Artwork
Gentle & Tear-Free
Ergonomic Grip
6.5” inches Tall
5” inches Wide
90° Joint Angle
Reinforced Joint
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Opal Bowl
Individually Handcrafted*
Compact & Travel-Friendly
L'Oréal Kids Shampoo Bottle Rig
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
