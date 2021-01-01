About this product
Transform your favorite glass bong into a mouthwatering display with the Empire Glassworks Sprinkles Donut Bowl Piece. The donut is one of Empire Glassworks signature themes and their expert glassblowers have perfected the art of making glass look deliciously real. Every Sprinkles Donut Bowl Piece is individually handcrafted from thick borosilicate glass using custom-mixed colors and equipped with a deep single-hole bowl for hearty packs of your dry herbs. These water pipe flower bowls are topped with handmade glass accents including blue donut icing and life-size rainbow sprinkles on top. Each tasty bowl piece features a 14mm male joint, compatible with any glass bong or water pipe with a 14mm female fitting. Donut delay any longer and satisfy your sweet-tooth with the Empire Glassworks Sprinkles Donut Bowl Piece today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Donut Bowl Piece
Male Joint - Fits Female Joints
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Accents
Rainbow Sprinkles
Blue Glazed Icing
14.5mm Joint
Single Hole
Ground Joint
Deep Flower Bowl
Custom Mixed Colors
Water Pipe Accessory
Sprinkle Donut Themed
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
