Based on the blood-thirsty Demogorgon monster that entered the town of Hawkins, Indiana in November of 1983, this unique hand pipe is guaranteed to send chills down your spine with every hit. The Stranger Monster Hand Pipe from Empire Glassworks was inspired by the American sci-fi horror series ‘Stranger Things’ and sculpted by hand in representation of the predatory, interdimensional creature that ravished the townspeople. The unique self-standing design allows the Demogorgon to stand upright between uses, measuring a sizeable 4.5” inches tall. The monster’s mouth serves as a deep bowl for your dry herbs, and a left side air carb gives you full mastery over the size of each rip. Each Stranger Monster Hand Pipe is individually handcrafted from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors, and finished with worked glass accents including blood-thirsty teeth that line the perimeter of the bowl. Experience the alternate dimension known as “the Upside Down” from the comfort of your own living room with this Demogorgon inspired Stranger Monster Hand Pipe from Empire Glassworks!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Stranger Monster
Thick Borosilicate Glass Hand Pipe
Authentic Custom Mixed Colors
Worked Glass Accents
Self Standing Design
Left Side Air Carb
4.5” inches Tall
Highly Detailed
Deep Flower Bowl
Sci-Fi Horror Themed
Individually Handcrafted*
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Limited Quantity & Availability
Demogorgon Monster Character Pipe
Proudly Made in the USA [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
