About this product

The MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Rig™ started out as an experimental, staff-favorite design that ended up becoming one of the most striking and effective concentrate rigs on the market. Handcrafted from durable borosilicate glass, this portable mini rig combines fab-egg percolation and a double uptake recycler for smooth, flavorful vapor. The Infinity’s compact design allows vapor to cycle through water and cool down in just seconds.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Dab Rig

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Double Uptake Recycler

Fab-Egg Functionality

Handcrafted Glass

5” inches Tall

90° Joint Angle

10mm Female Joint

10mm Quartz Banger

Compact & Travel-Friendly

Base-Connected Percolator

Clear Scientific Glass Oil Rig