CaliConnected Online Headshop
MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Rig
About this product
The MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Rig™ started out as an experimental, staff-favorite design that ended up becoming one of the most striking and effective concentrate rigs on the market. Handcrafted from durable borosilicate glass, this portable mini rig combines fab-egg percolation and a double uptake recycler for smooth, flavorful vapor. The Infinity’s compact design allows vapor to cycle through water and cool down in just seconds.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Double Uptake Recycler
Fab-Egg Functionality
Handcrafted Glass
5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
10mm Female Joint
10mm Quartz Banger
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Base-Connected Percolator
Clear Scientific Glass Oil Rig
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Double Uptake Recycler
Fab-Egg Functionality
Handcrafted Glass
5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
10mm Female Joint
10mm Quartz Banger
Compact & Travel-Friendly
Base-Connected Percolator
Clear Scientific Glass Oil Rig
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!