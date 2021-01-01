About this product
Meet Fabric. Complete with a magnificent topographic pattern throughout the body made from a tasteful and nomadic color palette, the Famous X Fabric Beaker has a funky fresh design that is guaranteed to bring some chill vibes to your glass collection. The Fabric Beaker Bong is equipped with a diffuser downstem in the base that uses small slits at the bottom of the glass to filter your smoke through water as you inhale. Just above, a triple-pinched ice catcher within the straight neck allows you to toss in some ice cubes for cooler hits. The straight neck is topped with a thick black glass mouthpiece that offers airtight draws and an ergonomic grip while handling.
The Famous X Fabric Beaker Bong is made from thick borosilicate glass and measures 12” inches tall. The downstem is removable for hassle-free cleaning, and features a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm funnel bowl piece. This thick glass bowl piece is complete with a matching black glass handle that provides an easy grip while lifting the bowl each hit, and doubles as an effective roll stop when tabled. The Famous Brandz Fabric Water Pipe is delivered in a matching blue camouflage collectors box that is reusable for safe storage. Colorful, unique, and built to last, the Famous X Fabric Beaker Bong is a true no-brainer for anyone seeking their next budget-friendly glass water pipe.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Famous X Fabric Beaker Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Blue Camouflage Artwork
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher
Rounded Mouthpiece
Black Glass Accents
Removable Stem
12” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Clear Glass
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Reusable Collectors Box
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Red/Gold Famous Brandz Decal
4.5” inch 18mm-to-14mm Downstem
Proudly Designed in Canada [Toronto]
The Famous X Fabric Beaker Bong is made from thick borosilicate glass and measures 12” inches tall. The downstem is removable for hassle-free cleaning, and features a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm funnel bowl piece. This thick glass bowl piece is complete with a matching black glass handle that provides an easy grip while lifting the bowl each hit, and doubles as an effective roll stop when tabled. The Famous Brandz Fabric Water Pipe is delivered in a matching blue camouflage collectors box that is reusable for safe storage. Colorful, unique, and built to last, the Famous X Fabric Beaker Bong is a true no-brainer for anyone seeking their next budget-friendly glass water pipe.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Famous X Fabric Beaker Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Blue Camouflage Artwork
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher
Rounded Mouthpiece
Black Glass Accents
Removable Stem
12” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Clear Glass
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Reusable Collectors Box
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Red/Gold Famous Brandz Decal
4.5” inch 18mm-to-14mm Downstem
Proudly Designed in Canada [Toronto]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.