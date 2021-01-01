About this product

The Firefly 2+ is even more advanced than its predecessor, which is saying a lot. The newest model of one of the most highly acclaimed vaporizers of all time features even more power and reliable performance. The Firefly 2+ adds an innovative new airflow system and a higher capacity battery for a longer-lasting charge, while embodying the same portability and sleek design as the original. Firefly Vaporizers became best known for delivering superb taste from both dry herbs & wax concentrates, and the Firefly 2+ continues that legacy with some of the most efficient heating technology available.



The Firefly 2+ Vaporizers boasts a 3 second heat-up time with it’s own patented heating system known as Dynamic Convection. This heating process slowly moves up the temperature scale throughout each draw, allowing every one of the compounds within your plants or concentrated extracts to vaporize at their correct temperatures. This full plant experience allows you to immediately feel the difference without burning off natural tastes like other vaporizers. The borosilicate glass bowl and glass vapor air path help to deliver even more flavor while making the Firefly 2+ super easy to load and keep clean.



The award-winning design of Firefly 2+ was built to last. The body of the device is made from the same high-grade alloy used on NASA spaceships. The magnetic lid clings tightly to the magnesium alloy chassis and a removable mouthpiece makes cleaning a breeze. Temperature can be easily adjusted from 200°F-500°F on the device, while a free smartphone app allows you to fully customize airflow and temperature settings right from your phone. Available in a variety of fun new colors to match any stoner fashion, grab the Firefly 2+ Vaporizer today and enjoy one of the most advanced portable vaporizers ever created!



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

The Firefly 2+ Handheld Vaporizer

Innovative New Airflow System

Patented Dynamic Convection

High-Grade Alloy Exterior

3 Second Heat-Up Time

Borosilicate Glass Bowl

Glass Vapor Air Path

Dual Touch Sensors

Breath Activation

Magnetic Lid

Dual Compatibility

Easy To Load & Clean

Removable Mouthpiece

Firefly 2+ Companion App

Free iOS & Android Mobile App

Longest Firefly Battery Life Ever

Portable & Travel-Friendly Vaporizer

High-Performance Heating Technology

2-Year Manufacturer Warranty on Parts



Box Includes:



1 x Firefly 2+ Vaporizer

1 x Concentrate Pad

1 x Charging Dock

1 x Rechargeable Battery