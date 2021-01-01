About this product
The Firefly 2+ is even more advanced than its predecessor, which is saying a lot. The newest model of one of the most highly acclaimed vaporizers of all time features even more power and reliable performance. The Firefly 2+ adds an innovative new airflow system and a higher capacity battery for a longer-lasting charge, while embodying the same portability and sleek design as the original. Firefly Vaporizers became best known for delivering superb taste from both dry herbs & wax concentrates, and the Firefly 2+ continues that legacy with some of the most efficient heating technology available.
The Firefly 2+ Vaporizers boasts a 3 second heat-up time with it’s own patented heating system known as Dynamic Convection. This heating process slowly moves up the temperature scale throughout each draw, allowing every one of the compounds within your plants or concentrated extracts to vaporize at their correct temperatures. This full plant experience allows you to immediately feel the difference without burning off natural tastes like other vaporizers. The borosilicate glass bowl and glass vapor air path help to deliver even more flavor while making the Firefly 2+ super easy to load and keep clean.
The award-winning design of Firefly 2+ was built to last. The body of the device is made from the same high-grade alloy used on NASA spaceships. The magnetic lid clings tightly to the magnesium alloy chassis and a removable mouthpiece makes cleaning a breeze. Temperature can be easily adjusted from 200°F-500°F on the device, while a free smartphone app allows you to fully customize airflow and temperature settings right from your phone. Available in a variety of fun new colors to match any stoner fashion, grab the Firefly 2+ Vaporizer today and enjoy one of the most advanced portable vaporizers ever created!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
The Firefly 2+ Handheld Vaporizer
Innovative New Airflow System
Patented Dynamic Convection
High-Grade Alloy Exterior
3 Second Heat-Up Time
Borosilicate Glass Bowl
Glass Vapor Air Path
Dual Touch Sensors
Breath Activation
Magnetic Lid
Dual Compatibility
Easy To Load & Clean
Removable Mouthpiece
Firefly 2+ Companion App
Free iOS & Android Mobile App
Longest Firefly Battery Life Ever
Portable & Travel-Friendly Vaporizer
High-Performance Heating Technology
2-Year Manufacturer Warranty on Parts
Box Includes:
1 x Firefly 2+ Vaporizer
1 x Concentrate Pad
1 x Charging Dock
1 x Rechargeable Battery
No product reviews
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
