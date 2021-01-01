About this product
Hands down the best way to upgrade your dab rig setup, this Fully Universal Domeless Ceramic Nail and Matching Carb Cap Combo will provide you with tastier dabs every use. The inert nature of high quality ceramic yields healthier vapor that preserves the natural flavors of your concentrated extracts. Ceramic nails also retain heat longer and can withstand the high temperatures of a torch flame without cracking like its glass/quartz counterpart. Also included is a matching Ceramic Carb Cap Dabber tool, an essential concentrate tool designed for capping the top of your domeless nails between hits to prevent precious concentrate vapor from burning. This nifty tool doubles as a dab tool for transporting your extracts onto your heated dab rig nail.
This Domeless Ceramic Nail features a fully universal design that can be quickly reassembled to fit both male or female connections as needed. Compatible with 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm joint sizes, the Domeless Ceramic Nail & Carb Cap Combo will be the last dab rig nail you ever need. A simple and cost effective way to step up your dabbing experience, snag this combo and start enjoying healthier, more flavor-rich dabs today out of this high quality ceramic nail from the best online headshop!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
CaliConnected Domeless Ceramic Nail
Carb Cap & Dabber Tool Included
Fully Universal 6-in-1 Design
High Grade Ceramic
Easy to Assemble
Domeless Top
One Size Fits All
Supports Low Temp Dabs
Fits Both Male & Female Joints
Fits 10mm, 14mm & 18mm Water Pipes
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
