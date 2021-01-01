About this product
Finally a Gandalf pipe from a brand you can trust. This long-awaited Gandalf pipe has been missing from the extensive list of glass hand pipes produced by Grav and sports a clean & simple design in a variety of colors. The Grav Gandalf Hand Pipe measures 10” inches in length, working to keep the bowl away from your face as you light your herbs. This extensive length provides an extra long air path that gives your smoke much more time to cool down compared to your average spoon or sherlock hand pipe. The neck on this Gandalf is adorned with a sandblasted GRAV decal and features a tapered design that narrows down to the mouthpiece. A deep bowl offers plenty of space for large bowl packs and a left side air carb allows you to fully clear the smoke from inside the chamber each rip. Whether you're hosting a gathering or just strolling through the woods, the Grav 10” Gandalf Hand Pipe is sure to turn heads.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Colored Gandalf Hand Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
44mm Diameter Tubing
Left Side Air Carb
10” inch Length
Deep Bowl
Thick Glass
Variety of Colors
Perfect Party Piece
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Sherlock Style Flower Bowl
Classic Gandalf Style Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
