About this product
Back by popular demand, this stunning scientific glass bong from Grav will have you lost in time with extremely smooth and powerful hits. This once discontinued design features a dynamic duo of form & function with an elegant hourglass shaped body that stands 10” inches tall. The Grav Hourglass Recycler Bong is equipped with a fixed fission downstem that filters each rip through water within the beaker base. Your smoke will travel upwards as you inhale and into the recycler chamber just above. This recycler chamber works like a bubbler, pulling water up from the base through the snaking recycler arm on the backside while continuing to moisture-condition & cool your smoke to perfection. After each draw, the water in the upper chamber is recycled back into the beaker base by the fixed glass stem within the center of the hourglass.
We recommend filling the Grav Hourglass Recycler Bong base with approximately 1.5” inches of water for optimal filtration and draw-resistance. The Hourglass Recycler is available in your choice between a clear body with black accents, or entirely clear so you never miss any part of the action. This irresistible water pipe is adorned with a colored Grav decal on the neck and topped off with a comfortable flared mouthpiece. The Grav Hourglass Recycler Bong is made with super thick borosilicate glass on 45mm tubing, and comes ready for action with a 14mm Grav Funnel Bowl Piece for your herbs.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Hourglass Recycler Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Fission Downstem
Snaking Recycler Arm
Skinny Straight Neck
Recycler Chamber
Hourglass Body
10” inches Tall
45° Joint
Thick Glass
Beaker Base
3.5” inches Wide
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Funnel Bowl
Once Discontinued Design
Scientific Glass Beaker Bong
Choice of Clear or Black Accents
Colored Grav Decal (Color Varies)**
Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
We recommend filling the Grav Hourglass Recycler Bong base with approximately 1.5” inches of water for optimal filtration and draw-resistance. The Hourglass Recycler is available in your choice between a clear body with black accents, or entirely clear so you never miss any part of the action. This irresistible water pipe is adorned with a colored Grav decal on the neck and topped off with a comfortable flared mouthpiece. The Grav Hourglass Recycler Bong is made with super thick borosilicate glass on 45mm tubing, and comes ready for action with a 14mm Grav Funnel Bowl Piece for your herbs.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Hourglass Recycler Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Fission Downstem
Snaking Recycler Arm
Skinny Straight Neck
Recycler Chamber
Hourglass Body
10” inches Tall
45° Joint
Thick Glass
Beaker Base
3.5” inches Wide
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Funnel Bowl
Once Discontinued Design
Scientific Glass Beaker Bong
Choice of Clear or Black Accents
Colored Grav Decal (Color Varies)**
Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.