A classically shaped water pipe packed with quality form & function, the Grav Straight Tube Water Pipe will never let you down. This large & in-charge beast stands a full 16” inches tall and is made on thick 44mm diameter tubing. This Grav 16” Straight Tube is equipped with a honeycomb disc percolator for ultra refined diffusion and a geometric pressed pinch that serves as both a splash guard & ice catcher for icy cold rips. We recommend filling the the base of the bong with approximately 2” inches of water for minimal splash back & optimal filtration. This straight-based water pipe from Grav brings a clean & sleek look to a classic shape and arrives ready to rip with a 14mm male Grav Funnel Bowl. Choose between a classy clear body or get this water pipe with matching black accents on the base, honeycomb perc, and mouthpiece for added style!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Straight Tube Honeycomb Water Pipe
44mm Heavy Wall Diameter Tubing
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Honeycomb Disc Percolator
Geometric Ice Catcher
16” inches Tall
90° Joint
Clear Glass
Straight Neck
Fixed Downstem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Grav Funnel Bowl
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Sandblasted GRAV Decal on Neck
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
