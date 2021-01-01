About this product
The Grav Arcline collection features designs inspired by the Tuscan columns of ancient Italy and no other piece is more fitting to that theme than the Arcline Steamroller. Built exactly like a solid architectural column, this steamroller hand pipe features crystal clear borosilicate glass with an alluring symmetrical design. On one end an ergonomic flared mouthpiece provides comfortable airtight draws, while the other side serves as an extra large air carb built for maximum control of the airflow. The fixed flower bowl is raised above the hand pipe to increase capacity and facilitate easy cleaning, while a flat base just below stabilizes this steamroller between uses. The Grav Arcline Steamroller measures 5” inches in length and is finished with a flame polished GRAV decal that conforms to the classy Arcline styling.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Arcline Steamroller Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
19mm Heavy Wall Tubing
Extra Large Air Carb
Fixed Flower Bowl
5” inch Length
Clear Glass
Flat Base
Deep Bowl
Built-in Roll Stop
Flared Mouthpiece
2017 Arcline Collection
Flame Polished Grav Logo
Inspired by Tuscan Columns
Thick Scientific Glass Hand Pipe
American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
