Part of the Grav Orbis collection, the Borocca Rig features a contemporary design inspired by century-old Italian glass used to hold sacred wines & oils. The Borocca has a unique low-profile, angular beaker base that houses a fixed downstem with a circular disc perc. This percolator works to submerge each hit through water using 3 holes in the glass, effectively filtering out particles and cooling each hit to smooth perfection. The 3 holes face the mouthpiece and ensure your smoke is properly filtered even when holding this dab rig at an angle. The 3.5” wide beaker base provides stability when your water pipe is tabled and the flame polished female joint is double reinforced for an extra secure connection.
The Grav Borocca Dab Rig measures 5.5” inches tall and is the smallest dab rig in the Grav Orbis Collection. Each of these thick glass oil rigs feature a 14mm female joint connection and include a 14mm male quartz banger designed for low-temp dabs of your favorite wax concentrates. The Borocca Rig is also equipped with the signature ball-and-socket mouthpiece, providing a modern and futuristic touch while doubling as an effective splash guard. Every Orbis rig is finished with black color-wrapped accents on the downstem, reinforced joint, and ball-and-socket mouthpiece. Grab the Grav Orbis Borocca Rig today and enjoy smooth, tasty dabs from a quintessential design that is always sure to please!
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Grav® Orbis Borocca Dab Rig
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Ball & Socket Mouthpiece
Flame Polished Joint
3-Hole Diffuser Perc
Fixed Downstem
Reinforced Joint
5.5” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Bent Neck
90° Joint
Grav Decal
Clear Glass
Black Accents
Orbis Collection
3.5” inch Diameter
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Quartz Banger
Inspired by Italian Glass Styles
Clear Scientific Glass Water Pipe
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
