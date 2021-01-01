About this product
Light up a bowl and ponder life's mysteries with this large Sherlock Hand Pipe from Grav. The 6” Classic Sherlock is a practical piece that makes a stylish statement. The big bowl, ash catching crimp, bent neck, and rounded mouthpiece set you up for long hours of smooth and tasty hits. The thick glass makes the pipe durable and the silky curves will catch everyone's eye. Once the Grav Classic Sherlock is yours, the only mystery will be how you went so long without it.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Large Sherlock Hand Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Ash Blocking Mouthpiece
Classic Sherlock Body
Left Side Air Carb
6” inch Length
Deep Bowl
Crimped Neck
Variety of Colors
Etched GRAV Decal
Thick Glass Hand Pipe
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Made in the USA [Austin, TX]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Large Sherlock Hand Pipe
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Ash Blocking Mouthpiece
Classic Sherlock Body
Left Side Air Carb
6” inch Length
Deep Bowl
Crimped Neck
Variety of Colors
Etched GRAV Decal
Thick Glass Hand Pipe
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Made in the USA [Austin, TX]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.