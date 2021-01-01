About this product
The Tankard Sherlock Pipe from Grav will have you thinking long & hard about the meaning of life. Made from thick borosilicate glass, the Grav Tankard Pipe is available in a multitude of stylish colors and delivers hefty hits to match. This large 6” inch Sherlock-style hand pipe packs some weight and is equipped with a deep bowl for rips you’ll need to sit with. A left-side air carb provides you with full control over the size & potency of each draw, while an ergonomic mouthpiece will stay off the table when you set the Tankard down. A hand pipe that undoubtedly pairs well with a glass of whisky, the Grav Tankard Sherlock is poised to leave you confidently questioning the secrets of the universe.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Tankard Sherlock Hand Pipe
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Made on 25mm Solid Tubing
Flattened Mouthpiece
Left-Side Air Carb
2” inch Diameter
3.5” inches Tall
6” inch Length
Deep Bowl
Grav Decal
Modern Styling
Classical Design
Sherlock Style Neck
Flat Base Stands Upright
Available in Several Colors
Thick Heavy Glass Hand Pipe
American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
