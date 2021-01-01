About this product

Meet the latest innovation from Grav's new lineup of pocket pieces. We’re not entirely sure what Grav was going for when they designed this oddity, but it sure is funky fresh and original. The Grav Conical Bubbler was originally made to add a layer of moisture-conditioning to your blunts & pre-rolled joints, but now includes a 10mm Grav Cup Bowl Piece for your dry herbs too! This triple-threat bubbler features a recessed 10mm ground joint that leads to a fixed downstem in the base. This diffuser downstem can operate with a minimal amount of water, working to filter and cool your smoke for smoother draws. Operating similar to a crutch or glass filter tip, this unique glass pipe allows you to easily pass around your favorite hand rolled products and finish them in their entirety without the need to get your fingers dirty.



The Grav Conical Pocket Bubbler is made from thick borosilicate glass and has a 10mm female joint on the top. This female joint is the perfect size for securely holding your favorite pre-rolled products as well as the included water pipe bowl piece. A unique glass straw mouthpiece makes this bubbler easy to rip while doubling as a convenient roll stop. Each Conical Pocket Bubbler is finished with a sandblasted GRAV decal for added style on the sidecar neck of the straw mouthpiece and 10mm Cup Bowl.



The Grav Conical Pocket Bubbler has a travel-friendly design that measures just 3” inches tall by 4” inches in length. Despite having pocket in the name, the shape is strange and is best left outside your pockets unless you're into that sort of thing. The bubbler chamber holds just the right amount of water for effective filtration, while the compact and ergonomic design won’t restrict your portability. Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, keep every hit smooth with the Conical Pocket Bubbler from Grav!



Grav Conical Pocket Bubbler

Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Fixed Diffuser Downstem

Sidecar Straight Neck

Straw Mouthpiece

4” inch Length

3” inches Tall

Unique Design

10mm Female Joint

10mm Male Cup Bowl

Sandblasted GRAV Decal

Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler

Fits Most Hand-Rolled Products

American Made Glass [Austin, TX]