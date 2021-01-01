About this product
Meet the latest innovation from Grav's new lineup of pocket pieces. We’re not entirely sure what Grav was going for when they designed this oddity, but it sure is funky fresh and original. The Grav Conical Bubbler was originally made to add a layer of moisture-conditioning to your blunts & pre-rolled joints, but now includes a 10mm Grav Cup Bowl Piece for your dry herbs too! This triple-threat bubbler features a recessed 10mm ground joint that leads to a fixed downstem in the base. This diffuser downstem can operate with a minimal amount of water, working to filter and cool your smoke for smoother draws. Operating similar to a crutch or glass filter tip, this unique glass pipe allows you to easily pass around your favorite hand rolled products and finish them in their entirety without the need to get your fingers dirty.
The Grav Conical Pocket Bubbler is made from thick borosilicate glass and has a 10mm female joint on the top. This female joint is the perfect size for securely holding your favorite pre-rolled products as well as the included water pipe bowl piece. A unique glass straw mouthpiece makes this bubbler easy to rip while doubling as a convenient roll stop. Each Conical Pocket Bubbler is finished with a sandblasted GRAV decal for added style on the sidecar neck of the straw mouthpiece and 10mm Cup Bowl.
The Grav Conical Pocket Bubbler has a travel-friendly design that measures just 3” inches tall by 4” inches in length. Despite having pocket in the name, the shape is strange and is best left outside your pockets unless you're into that sort of thing. The bubbler chamber holds just the right amount of water for effective filtration, while the compact and ergonomic design won’t restrict your portability. Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, keep every hit smooth with the Conical Pocket Bubbler from Grav!
Grav Conical Pocket Bubbler
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Conical Pocket Bubbler
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Sidecar Straight Neck
Straw Mouthpiece
4” inch Length
3” inches Tall
Unique Design
10mm Female Joint
10mm Male Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler
Fits Most Hand-Rolled Products
American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
The Grav Conical Pocket Bubbler is made from thick borosilicate glass and has a 10mm female joint on the top. This female joint is the perfect size for securely holding your favorite pre-rolled products as well as the included water pipe bowl piece. A unique glass straw mouthpiece makes this bubbler easy to rip while doubling as a convenient roll stop. Each Conical Pocket Bubbler is finished with a sandblasted GRAV decal for added style on the sidecar neck of the straw mouthpiece and 10mm Cup Bowl.
The Grav Conical Pocket Bubbler has a travel-friendly design that measures just 3” inches tall by 4” inches in length. Despite having pocket in the name, the shape is strange and is best left outside your pockets unless you're into that sort of thing. The bubbler chamber holds just the right amount of water for effective filtration, while the compact and ergonomic design won’t restrict your portability. Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, keep every hit smooth with the Conical Pocket Bubbler from Grav!
Grav Conical Pocket Bubbler
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Conical Pocket Bubbler
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Sidecar Straight Neck
Straw Mouthpiece
4” inch Length
3” inches Tall
Unique Design
10mm Female Joint
10mm Male Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler
Fits Most Hand-Rolled Products
American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.