About this product

Take your glass collection to new heights with the Grav Extra Large Straight Tube Bong. In a class of its own, this towering water pipe measures a gratifying 20” inches tall and is the largest straight tube we carry. A 90-degree fixed downstem leads your smoke into the base of this monster bong where a rounded matrix percolator anchored to the base of the glass filters each hit through water. Closely resembling a disco ball, the Matrix Perc uses a multitude of small angled slits in the glass to remove tar and other unwanted debris by forcing the water and smoke through the tight restrictions. Just above the matrix perc, the Extra Large Straight-Based Water Pipe is equipped with an ultramodern geometric-pinched ice catcher for stacking up ice cubes within the extensive straight neck. The immense body gives your smoke ample time to cool down within the walls of the thick borosilicate glass and when paired with ice, offers the coldest hits imaginable. We recommend filling the straight tube base with approximately 2” inches of water for optimal filtration and just the right amount of draw-resistance.



The Grav Extra Large 20” Straight Tube Bong comes ready to rip with an 18mm Grav Cup Bowl. The 18mm female joint holds the bowl upright at a 90-degree angle for easy lighting of your favorite dry herbs. The neck is finished with a sandblasted GRAV decal for extra style while the extra large rounded mouthpiece just above the logo provides you with airtight draws and an unrivaled grip for handling this behemoth. The reinforced Dewar’s joint, the small glass arm connecting the joint to the body of the straight tube, features color matching glass and works to keep your new investment safe while being handled by some of your not so careful friends. The 3.5” inch wide flared base also works to keep your water pipe sitting upright and stable between uses. Choose between an entirely clear body for a more scientific glass look, or grab this massive straight tube with matching black accents on the rounded mouthpiece, flared base, matrix perc, and reinforced downstem. If you like big bongs and you cannot lie, the Grav Extra Large 20” inch Straight Tube Bong is the piece for you.



Grav Labs Extra Large Straight Tube Bong



Get Connected:

Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Extra Large Straight Tube Water Pipe

High-Grade Borosilicate Glass Bong

Matrix Percolator Downstem

Reinforced Dewar’s Joint

Ergonomic Mouthpiece

Geometric Ice Catcher

Natural Splashguard

Heavy Wall Tubing

Modern Design

20” inches Tall

Straight Neck

Clear Glass

90° Joint Angle

Fixed Downstem

18mm Female Joint

18mm Grav Cup Bowl

Sandblasted GRAV Decal

Thick Scientific Glass Bong

Choice of Black or Clear Accents

Sturdy 3.5” inch Wide Straight Base

Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]