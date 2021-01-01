About this product
Take your glass collection to new heights with the Grav Extra Large Straight Tube Bong. In a class of its own, this towering water pipe measures a gratifying 20” inches tall and is the largest straight tube we carry. A 90-degree fixed downstem leads your smoke into the base of this monster bong where a rounded matrix percolator anchored to the base of the glass filters each hit through water. Closely resembling a disco ball, the Matrix Perc uses a multitude of small angled slits in the glass to remove tar and other unwanted debris by forcing the water and smoke through the tight restrictions. Just above the matrix perc, the Extra Large Straight-Based Water Pipe is equipped with an ultramodern geometric-pinched ice catcher for stacking up ice cubes within the extensive straight neck. The immense body gives your smoke ample time to cool down within the walls of the thick borosilicate glass and when paired with ice, offers the coldest hits imaginable. We recommend filling the straight tube base with approximately 2” inches of water for optimal filtration and just the right amount of draw-resistance.
The Grav Extra Large 20” Straight Tube Bong comes ready to rip with an 18mm Grav Cup Bowl. The 18mm female joint holds the bowl upright at a 90-degree angle for easy lighting of your favorite dry herbs. The neck is finished with a sandblasted GRAV decal for extra style while the extra large rounded mouthpiece just above the logo provides you with airtight draws and an unrivaled grip for handling this behemoth. The reinforced Dewar’s joint, the small glass arm connecting the joint to the body of the straight tube, features color matching glass and works to keep your new investment safe while being handled by some of your not so careful friends. The 3.5” inch wide flared base also works to keep your water pipe sitting upright and stable between uses. Choose between an entirely clear body for a more scientific glass look, or grab this massive straight tube with matching black accents on the rounded mouthpiece, flared base, matrix perc, and reinforced downstem. If you like big bongs and you cannot lie, the Grav Extra Large 20” inch Straight Tube Bong is the piece for you.
Grav Labs Extra Large Straight Tube Bong
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Extra Large Straight Tube Water Pipe
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass Bong
Matrix Percolator Downstem
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Ergonomic Mouthpiece
Geometric Ice Catcher
Natural Splashguard
Heavy Wall Tubing
Modern Design
20” inches Tall
Straight Neck
Clear Glass
90° Joint Angle
Fixed Downstem
18mm Female Joint
18mm Grav Cup Bowl
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Choice of Black or Clear Accents
Sturdy 3.5” inch Wide Straight Base
Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
