Grav designed their unconventional line of pocket bubblers to be versatile, fun, and always travel-ready! The Spherical Pocket Bubbler is just that, featuring a unique 10mm female joint that can fit a 10mm bowl piece for use with herbs, a 10mm quartz banger for concentrates, and even a rolled joint or blunt! When loaded up with your favorite hand-rolled products, this triple-threat bubbler can then operate like a rolling crutch or glass filter tip by allowing you to easily pass around your papers, and finish them in their entirety without the need to get your fingers dirty. The Grav Spherical Pocket Bubbler functions great with only a minimal amount of water needed to effectively filter and cool your smoke for smoother draws.



Exactly like the name implies, the Grav Spherical Pocket Bubbler features a round bubble base body that measures a compact 3” inches tall by 3” inches wide. The unique design fits discreetly in your hands when in use, while the flat bottom allows this piece to safely sit upright when tabled. The recessed female joint houses an included 10mm Grav Cup Bowl, and narrows down to a point allowing you to securely insert any standard sized hand-rolled product with ease. A glass straw mouthpiece makes the Spherical Bubbler easy to rip, highlighted with matching sandblasted GRAV decals on the neck of the mouthpiece and included flower bowl. If you're looking for a highly useful, multi-purpose, and super portable bubbler, the Spherical Pocket Bubbler from Grav is sure to satisfy.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Spherical Pocket Bubbler

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Fixed Diffuser Downstem

Straw Style Mouthpiece

Multi-Purpose Design

Bubble Base Body

Unique Shape

3” inches Tall

3” inches Wide

Ergonomic Grip

10mm Female Joint

10mm Grav Cup Bowl

Flat Base Stands Upright

Sandblasted GRAV Decals

Thick Scientific Glass Bubbler

Fits Most Hand-Rolled Products

American Made Glass [Austin, TX]