About this product
This innovative glass Helix pipe from Grav allows you to easily rearrange the setup based on your specific needs with three unique designs for the price of one! The Grav Helix Multi-Purpose Kit features a 14mm plastic joint clip that securely connects each attachment to a Venturi chamber mouthpiece. Choose between a more compact & travel-friendly spoon pipe attachment, a hammer style bubbler attachment that provides superb water filtration, or add the glass vapor nozzle for use with wax concentrates! The Venturi chamber then uses three strategically placed air intake holes to spin and cool your smoke before inhalation.
The Grav Helix Multi-Purpose Kit includes everything you’ll need to build all three assemblies. Each attachment offers its own distinct advantages while providing you with smooth & flavorful rips from your dry herbs or wax concentrates. The spoon pipe attachment and hammer bubbler are both equipped with a left side air carb for full mastery over the size of each rip, while the glass vapor nozzle performs just like any other concentrate straw. The Grav Helix Multi-Purpose Kit is made from thick borosilicate glass on 32mm diameter tubing, and measures between 6”- 8” inches long when assembled.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Grav® Helix™ Multi-Purpose Glass Pipe Kit
Unique Venturi Chamber Mouthpiece
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Hammer Bubbler Attachment
Vapor Nozzle Attachment
Spoon Bowl Attachment
Left Side Air Carbs
Simple to Use
4” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
Thick Clear Glass
14mm Female Joint
14mm Plastic Keck Clip
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Unique 3-in-1 Pipe Design
Sandblasted Grav Helix Decal
Assembly Measures 6”- 8” inches Long
Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
The Grav Helix Multi-Purpose Kit includes everything you’ll need to build all three assemblies. Each attachment offers its own distinct advantages while providing you with smooth & flavorful rips from your dry herbs or wax concentrates. The spoon pipe attachment and hammer bubbler are both equipped with a left side air carb for full mastery over the size of each rip, while the glass vapor nozzle performs just like any other concentrate straw. The Grav Helix Multi-Purpose Kit is made from thick borosilicate glass on 32mm diameter tubing, and measures between 6”- 8” inches long when assembled.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Grav® Helix™ Multi-Purpose Glass Pipe Kit
Unique Venturi Chamber Mouthpiece
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Hammer Bubbler Attachment
Vapor Nozzle Attachment
Spoon Bowl Attachment
Left Side Air Carbs
Simple to Use
4” inches Tall
Easy to Clean
Thick Clear Glass
14mm Female Joint
14mm Plastic Keck Clip
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Unique 3-in-1 Pipe Design
Sandblasted Grav Helix Decal
Assembly Measures 6”- 8” inches Long
Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.